Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai, surrounded by family and close friends. The couple is set to exchange vows in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur today. Preceding the big day, grand pre-wedding festivities took place, attended by family and friends. Among the attendees were Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta, who also graced Aamir Khan’s daughter’s sangeet ceremony. Vishnu Vishal shared a few pictures from the event, extending heartfelt congratulations to the couple. Take a look at the pics below: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Heartmelting Performance Lights Up the Couple’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Pre-Wedding

