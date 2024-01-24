Ira Khan Drops Photo Dump From 'Wedding Party' in Udaipur Featuring Hubby Nupur Shikhare, Fam and Pals!

With each new post, Ira offers a unique perspective on her wedding celebrations, allowing fans to connect with the emotions and experiences of this special occasion.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 24, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Following her recent wedding, Ira Khan has been on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous celebrations that took place at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Today, she dropped a series of heartwarming throwback clicks from her 'wedding party' featuring her husband Nupur Shikare, family and friends. The photos capture the essence of the fun-filled festivities, from the playful airport poses to the candid moments of laughter and celebration with loved ones. Ira Khan Shares Unseen Pics From Her Wedding With Nupur Shikhare, Expresses Gratitude to Attendees ‘Thanks for Making Us Feel Special’.

Ira Khan's Fun-Filled Photo Dump:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

