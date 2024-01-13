Aamir Khan's darling daughter Ira Khan exchanged vows and rings with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur on January 10. Today, on January 13, the couple are hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai and well it's going to be a starry affair. Now, as per videos released by paps, we see Ira and Nupur's family arriving first at the venue, all decked up. Aamir, Azad, Junaid, ex-wife Reena Dutta, everyone could be seen posing with the newlyweds. Have a look. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Vishnu Vishal-Jwala Gutta Attend Aamir Khan’s Daughter’s Sangeet Ceremony (View Pics).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Pose With Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aamir Khan With His Two Sons:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mr and Mrs Shikhare:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)