Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan expressed his displeasure with Poonam Pandey's fake 'dead from cervical cancer' act, calling it a wrong way to raise awareness. The actor, angered by the publicity stunt, emphasised that spreading awareness should not involve faking death statements. Babil, whose late father Irrfan Khan battled cancer, condemned the insensitive approach, stating, "This is the worst way to raise awareness about cancer." Urging against messing with cancer awareness, he shared his frustration on Instagram, saying, "Please don't f*** with cancer awareness." The actor highlighted that awareness could be spread without resorting to deceptive tactics in a collective society. Poonam Pandey and Rakhi Sawant’s Phone Call Conversation Leaked! Actress REVEALS Why She ‘Faked’ Her Death, Says ‘Bahut Gaaliyan Pad Rahi Hain’.

Babil Khan's Instagram Story

Babil Khan's Instagram Story

