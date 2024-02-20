As per latest buzz, Deepika Padukone is pregnant! The actress, who recently dazzled at BAFTA 2024 in a saree, is said to be expecting her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. As per reports in The Week, Deepika Padukone is in her second trimester and is all set to embrace motherhood. A few reports also claim that she chose a saree for BAFTAs to hide her belly. While there is no official confirmation of this news yet, fans are eagerly waiting for DeepVeer to drop the baby announcement soon. Deepika Padukone Shines at BAFTA 2024 in Sabyasachi Saree, Actress Embraces Desi Elegance on the Red Carpet! (View Pic).

Is Deepika Padukone Pregnant?

Deepika Padukone pregnant with her first child: Sources #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/53kCK2b2IM — THE WEEK (@TheWeekLive) February 19, 2024

