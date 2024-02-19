Esha Deol's mother, Hema Malini, has provided insights into her daughter's potential interest in politics. Hema Malini, who is both a veteran actor and politician, shared that Esha is keen on exploring the political world. In a conversation with ABP, she remarked, "Esha is very much inclined to that. She likes to do it. So maybe in the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely join politics.” For those unaware, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani recently announced their separation after more than a decade-long marriage. Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Father Dharmendra Feels ‘Heartbroken’ and Hopes She Saves Her Marriage for the Sake of Kids.

Esha Deol To Enter Politics?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)