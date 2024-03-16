Emraan Hashmi recently delivered a terrific performance in the Karan Johar-produced series Showtime. On Saturday, Emraan held an AMA session on X (formerly known as Twitter) and was asked about Jannat 3. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Jannat (2008) and Jannat 2 (2012) were well-received by the audiences. When asked about the third part, Emraan said that he's ready. The internet user wrote, 'Any plans for Jannat 3? I'm sure you get that a lot and is there any progress or will it happen or not?' Emraan responded saying, 'It all depends on the makers! I'm always ready, it's a franchise that's very dear to me'. Emraan Hashmi Goes Shirtless! Actor Flaunts His Chiselled Abs in Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

Emraan Hashmi Teases About Jannat 3

#askemraanshowtime Any plans for Jannat 3 ? I’m sure you get that a lot and is there any progress or will it happen or not ? @emraanhashmi — YAGNESH🎙️ (@iamYagnesh) March 16, 2024

