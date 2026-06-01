Is Nora Fatehi Dating Yassine Bounou? Actress’ Morocco Outing Photos With Footballer Spark Relationship Rumours
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou have sparked dating rumors following a viral joint outing in Casablanca. The public appearance comes after previous speculation linking Fatehi to footballer Achraf Hakimi, though neither star has officially commented on the relationship.
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou have sparked widespread dating rumours online following a casual joint outing in Casablanca, Morocco. Photos and videos of the duo spending time together in the city's lively Ain Diab area quickly went viral on social media platforms, drawing intense scrutiny from fans across both regions. This development follows previous, unverified rumours linking Fatehi to another prominent Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi, which had already kept her personal life in the sports spotlight. While fans continue to analyse the viral footage and debate a potential romance, neither the Bollywood dancer nor the veteran goalkeeper has officially commented to confirm or deny the nature of their relationship. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi To Perform At Opening Ceremony in Canada’s Toronto.
Nora Fatehi and Yassibe Bounou Spotted Together in Morocco
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).