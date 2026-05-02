Isha Ambani Stuns at Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party in Custom Manish Malhotra Ensemble Celebrating Indian Craft (Watch Video)

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Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026 pre-party hosted by Vogue in New York City. Held at Madame Tussauds, the event saw global icons gather ahead of fashion’s biggest night. Isha wore a custom outfit by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh, featuring 26 handcrafted textile borders inspired by different regions of India. The intricate creation reportedly took over 450 hours to complete. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, her look beautifully blended heritage craftsmanship with modern elegance, making her one of the standout attendees of the evening. Isha Ambani Poses with Rihanna at Fenty Beauty Launch Bash in Mumbai; Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads.

Isha Ambani Met Gala Pre-Party Look – Watch Video

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mickey Blank's Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).