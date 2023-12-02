Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom Neelima Azeem on Birthday With Aww-Dorable Pics Featuring Bro Shahid Kapoor!

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram today and penned a heartfelt birthday message for his mother, Neelima Azeem. The Pippa star shared adorable pictures with his mother and brother, Shahid Kapoor, to mark the special occasion. "You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you," he wrote in a touching tribute. Have a look! Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant (LatestLY EXCLUSIVE).

Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom on Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)