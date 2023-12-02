Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom Neelima Azeem on Birthday With Aww-Dorable Pics Featuring Bro Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's elder son with actor Pankaj Kapur, while her younger son is Ishaan Khatter with former husband Rajesh Khattar.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 02, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram today and penned a heartfelt birthday message for his mother, Neelima Azeem. The Pippa star shared adorable pictures with his mother and brother, Shahid Kapoor, to mark the special occasion. "You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you," he wrote in a touching tribute. Have a look! Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant (LatestLY EXCLUSIVE).

Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom on Birthday:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Instagram Neelima Azeem Uttar Pradesh: Dutch Woman Gabriela Duda Marries Indian Boyfriend Hardik Verma With Hindu Traditions in Fatehpur, Pic and Video Surface
  • Festivals
    World Computer Literacy Day 2023 Date & Significance: Know More About the Day That Acts as a Global Initiative To Promote Digital Skills and Access to Technology World Computer Literacy Day 2023 Date & Significance: Know More About the Day That Acts as a Global Initiative To Promote Digital Skills and Access to Technology
  • Videos
    Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Garners Mixed Response From Critics Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Garners Mixed Response From Critics
    • Close
    Search

    Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom Neelima Azeem on Birthday With Aww-Dorable Pics Featuring Bro Shahid Kapoor!

    Shahid Kapoor is Neelima Azeem's elder son with actor Pankaj Kapur, while her younger son is Ishaan Khatter with former husband Rajesh Khattar.

    Socially Team Latestly| Dec 02, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram today and penned a heartfelt birthday message for his mother, Neelima Azeem. The Pippa star shared adorable pictures with his mother and brother, Shahid Kapoor, to mark the special occasion. "You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you," he wrote in a touching tribute. Have a look! Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant (LatestLY EXCLUSIVE).

    Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom on Birthday:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Instagram Neelima Azeem Neelima Azeem Age Neelima Azeem Birthday Shahid Kapoor
    You might also like
    Shahid Kapoor Stumbles and Falls Off Stage During His Dance Performance at IFFI 2023's Opening Ceremony in Goa (Watch Video)
    Bollywood

    Shahid Kapoor Stumbles and Falls Off Stage During His Dance Performance at IFFI 2023's Opening Ceremony in Goa (Watch Video)
    IFFI 2023 Opening Ceremony: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shahid Kapoor, Khushbu Sundar, Shriya Saran and Other Celebs Grace Red Carpet (View Pics)
    Entertainment Socially Team Latestly| Dec 02, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram today and penned a heartfelt birthday message for his mother, Neelima Azeem. The Pippa star shared adorable pictures with his mother and brother, Shahid Kapoor, to mark the special occasion. "You are my voice of reason and my beacon of strength. Love you," he wrote in a touching tribute. Have a look! Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant (LatestLY EXCLUSIVE).

    Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mom on Birthday:

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Instagram Neelima Azeem Neelima Azeem Age Neelima Azeem Birthday Shahid Kapoor
    You might also like
    Shahid Kapoor Stumbles and Falls Off Stage During His Dance Performance at IFFI 2023's Opening Ceremony in Goa (Watch Video)
    Bollywood

    Shahid Kapoor Stumbles and Falls Off Stage During His Dance Performance at IFFI 2023's Opening Ceremony in Goa (Watch Video)
    IFFI 2023 Opening Ceremony: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shahid Kapoor, Khushbu Sundar, Shriya Saran and Other Celebs Grace Red Carpet (View Pics)
    Entertainment

    IFFI 2023 Opening Ceremony: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shahid Kapoor, Khushbu Sundar, Shriya Saran and Other Celebs Grace Red Carpet (View Pics)
    Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Other Celebs Strike Happy Poses With David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Dinner Party (See Pics)
    Bollywood

    Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Other Celebs Strike Happy Poses With David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Dinner Party (See Pics)
    Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Host Intimate Dinner Party for David Beckham; Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Other B-Town Stars Join the Gathering (View Pics)
    Bollywood

    Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Host Intimate Dinner Party for David Beckham; Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Other B-Town Stars Join the Gathering (View Pics)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sports
    100K+ searches
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    50K+ searches
    BPSC Admit Card
    20K+ searches
    Giorgia Meloni
    20K+ searches
    Matthew Wade
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sports
    100K+ searches
    Ruturaj Gaikwad
    50K+ searches
    BPSC Admit Card
    20K+ searches
    Giorgia Meloni
    20K+ searches
    Matthew Wade
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot