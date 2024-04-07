Ishaan Khatter has garnered attention lately amidst speculation about his relationship with Chandni Bainz. They are frequently spotted together by paparazzi in various locations around the city. Their most recent outing was a movie date, where they were photographed leaving a theatre hand-in-hand. Chandni Bainz was papped blushing as they were photographed exiting the multiplex. Talking about their looks, Ishaan opted for a casual look in a grey t-shirt and pants, while Chandni wore a pink sleeveless top paired with blue jeans. Rumoured Couple Ishaan Khatter and Chandni Bainz Twin in Red for Valentine’s Day Dinner Date (Watch Video).

Ishaan Khatter And Chandni Bainz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)