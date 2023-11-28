To celebrate Ishq's 26th anniversary, Kajol shared cherished moments from its sets, featuring a picture with Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Aamir Khan. Soon after, Ajay Devgn reshared the image on X (formerly known as Twitter), playfully revealing a sweet secret—he proposed to Kajol during the film's shoot. 'Remember when I proposed with your own ring in this movie?' he wrote. The post reignited the timeless love saga of Ajay and Kajol, captivating admirers once again with its enduring charm. As of now, Kajol hasn't replied to his post. Let's eagerly await her response. 26 Years of Ishq: Kajol Calls Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan as 'Fab Actors,' Reminisces About Old Days, Actress Shares Throwback Pic on Insta! (View Post).

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Post:

Wasn’t this the film where I proposed to you with your own ring ? https://t.co/On0FYJlNNs — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2023

