Actor Vikrant Massey delightedly shared with his fans the arrival of his first child, a son, with wife Sheetal Thakur. He took to social media to announce the joyful news, expressing their overflowing happiness and love. Last year, Massey hinted at this new journey with a pregnancy announcement featuring a picture from their wedding day, captioned "New Beginnings." Currently enjoying the success of his recent film, 12th Fail, Massey embraces this new chapter with gratitude and joy. Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Welcome First Child.

