Veteran Bollywood star, Anupam Kher has an issue with Apple. As he took to social media and shared a video from the brand's NY store which saw many impressive watches from its International Olympic collection. However, the sad part is that India does not find its place in the new collection. And so, Kher is disappointed at his country's exclusion in the brand’s latest watch range.

Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!😳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IVvB8TmkGU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 14, 2021

