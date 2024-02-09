Actor Sonu Sood recently took to X (Twitter) to warn about a scam targeting vulnerable individuals. He stated that 9540598603 is deceiving people with false promises of assistance, cautioning users to stay vigilant. Sood reassured that his aid services remain free, urging people to be cautious of fraudulent schemes. For those who are unaware, Sonu Sood spearheads the SOOD CHARITY FOUNDATION, which is dedicated to extending a helping hand to those in need throughout India. Sonu Sood Flaunts Chiseled Physique in Latest Workout Video In Nature's Lap (Watch).

Sonu Sood's X Post

