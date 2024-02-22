Karan Johar's upcoming film Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, Yuvraj Vijan, and others, has just completed shooting. Alia Bhatt recently posted behind-the-scenes photos with Vedang Raina from the movie's set. The two actors appear to be bonding in the images, with Vedang Raina blushing cutely. Alia captioned the post with lyrics from a song, informing that the filming has been wrapped up. For those unaware, Jigra is scheduled for a September 2024 release in cinemas. Jigra: Alia Bhatt Turns Muse For Vasan Bala, Shares Stunning Monochrome Pictures on Social Media (View Post).

Check Alia Bhatt's Post

