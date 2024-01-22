Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed gratitude for being invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Describing it as a "historic moment" after witnessing it live, he shared his appreciation, saying, "Everybody should visit this place; it's beautiful." The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions—380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The architectural marvel is supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors. Ayushmann Khurrana Heads for Ayodhya To Attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (View Pic).

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Video Praising Ram Temple

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana says, "It is a historic moment, thank you so much for inviting me here. Everybody should visit this place, it's beautiful." pic.twitter.com/I0d94bungE — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

