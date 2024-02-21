As per HT, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are officially married! The couple, who are said to have two wedding ceremonies, have reportedly performed the first ritual - Anand Karaj ceremony. Rakul and Jackky's wedding happens to be an intimate affair with their families and close friends from the industry in attendance in Goa. It was on February 20 when the duo hosted their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh Wedding: Couple to Have Sikh and Sindhi Ceremonies to Celebrate Their Cultures.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Are Married:

Just married! We have got to know exclusively that the #AnandKaraj ceremony of #RakulPreetSingh and #JackkyBhagnani just got done. They are officially married now. We wish the couple a very happy married life! They start with the Sindhi wedding rituals in the evening. pic.twitter.com/MStc8B5qnm — HT City (@htcity) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)