Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. Just hours before the wedding, Bollywood's new lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were papped together in Goa ahead of the grand wedding. The couple were earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport before reportedly flying to Goa for Jackky and Rakul Preet's big day. The video featured Ananya cutely posing for some pictures while Aditya seemed busy with his phone. Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Wedding: Groom-to-Be Gives Peek Into His Style Game From Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pic).

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Goa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)