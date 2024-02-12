Lovebirds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, who have been dating for quite some time now, will be soon tying the knot in February. Amidst rumours of their wedding, a picture of their wedding invitation has gone viral on social media. The wedding invitation pictures have now been featured online, and the wedding dates and hashtags have also been revealed. The photo revealed the details of the wedding, which will be happening on February 21, 2024. The wedding hashtag was also revealed in the invitation, which read, #ABDONOBHAGNANI. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Tie Knot in Goa for THIS Reason; Deets Inside.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Wedding Invitation:

