Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his charismatic presence and endearing gestures, once again flaunted his hosting skills at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. The Bollywood icon, known for his role as an emcee at esteemed award ceremonies, captured hearts as he took center stage at the star-studded event. A viral video of King Khan shows him chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and the guests in attendance cheering for him. Shah Rukh Khan Turns Host at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Day 2; Watch Video of How King Khan Charms the Guests at the Gala Night.

Shah Rukh Khan Chanting Jai Shri Ram

Jai Shri Ram to all of you from Shah Rukh Khan 🧡🚩🙏#SRK𓃵 pic.twitter.com/9IHpI2CFdT — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) March 3, 2024

