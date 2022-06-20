Janhit Mein Jaari released in theatres on June 10. The social drama starring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead performed better in terms of collection in its first week. However, now the movie seems to be crashing at the ticket window, as its total collection stands at Rs 3.75 crore. Janhit Mein Jaari Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Social Drama Is a ‘Light-Hearted Comedy’, Say Critics.

Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Collection:

#JanhitMeinJaari crashes in Weekend 2 [80.82% decline] vis-à-vis Weekend 1... This, despite absence of prominent/noteworthy opposition... [Week 2] Fri 9 lacs, Sat 16 lacs, Sun 17 lacs. Total: ₹ 3.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/za2QgbtCEg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2022

