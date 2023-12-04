"Zingaat," the infectiously catchy song from Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak, continues to hold immense popularity. Recently at an event, the actress delighted fans and attendees alike by gracing the stage with an impromptu performance of "Zingaat." Dressed in a stunning floral saree, she exuded elegance and charm as she grooved to the music. Her infectious energy and playful expressions were a perfect match for the song's lively spirit. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, Whose Silhouette Did You Like More?

Janhvi Kapoor Dances to Her Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)