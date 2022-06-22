Deepika Padukone is all set to make her cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, as per reports. Earlier on June 3, SRK's first look from the movie was unveiled. Jawan is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen beside SRK on Pathaan. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

