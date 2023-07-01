As per latest update surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, it's said that the film's music rights have been sold to T-Series for a whopping price. Reportedly, the Atlee directorial music rights have been bought by the music giant at Rs 36 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals New Poster Along With New Release Date and It Looks Kick-ass! (View Pic).

Jawan Music Rights Sold:

In an unprecedented deal, the music rights of the highly anticipated #ShahRukhKhan film #Jawan have been sold for an astounding ₹36 crores to the music label T-Series. 'Jawan’ has shattered all previous records in the industry, reaffirming Shah Rukh Khan's unrivaled dominance… pic.twitter.com/14SnUwTdTM — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)