Shah Rukh Khan's monologue from the film Jawan has transcended its role as mere entertainment to become a catalyst for political engagement in Indonesia's election on February 14. The monologue, which addresses pressing issues like farmer suicides and healthcare, has gained traction for its message, urging citizens to question their potential leaders before casting their votes. Khan's impassioned plea for voters to inquire about candidates' plans for the country's future regarding unemployment, education, and healthcare resonates deeply, prompting Netflix Indonesia's X Handle to share the clip, indicating its relevance in the current political discourse. As Indonesia prepares to head to the polls, SRK's powerful words serve as a reminder of the importance of informed decision-making in shaping the nation's trajectory. Jawan: Atlee Explains Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Voting Monologue and His Answer Demands Another Round of Applause (Watch Video).

Netflix Indonesia's Post:

Abangku Shah Rukh Khan mau kasih renungan, biar besok kamu nyoblos nggak asal-asalan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0hS0NlP6cl — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)