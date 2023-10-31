Jawan is set to release on OTT platforms on November 2, 2023 coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. The film's OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix which will stream extended cut version of the blockbuster. Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. It was released in theaters on September 7. Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday, Fans of Dunki Star Arrive From Nepal at Mannat (View Pics & Video).

Jawan on Netflix:

