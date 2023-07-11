Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has given high praise to the upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. Khan took to Instagram to share the preview of Jawan and wrote, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh." Khan's praise for Jawan is sure to generate excitement among fans of both Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Atlee and is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 7, 2023. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Atlee's AGS Entertainment. The music for Jawan is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Chennai, and the United Arab Emirates. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Highest Views Ever in 24 Hours For Any Indian Film!

Check Out Salman Khan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)