Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed Arijit Singh will be participating in making a song for Jawan. Fans were ecstatic when the actor confirmed the news in his latest #AskSRK session where a fan asked him if Arijit will have his song in the film. The actor replied "Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawan". Jawan: Kiara Advani Shoots for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Next; Actress to Have Cameo in the Film – Reports.

View SRK's Tweet Update Here:

Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawan https://t.co/BQ8hQHneNB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)