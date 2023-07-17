The much-anticipated film Jawan has been generating immense buzz among cinephiles ever since its announcement. Bringing together the powerhouse duo of Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, this action-packed project has kept fans eagerly awaiting updates. Adding to the excitement, SRK shared new poster of Nayanthara in a captivating and action-packed avatar. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer, this star-studded movie is set to hit theaters on September 7, 2023. Jawan Prevue: From Massy 'Moon Knight' to That Bald Reveal, Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Seven Avatars in Atlee's Film and What They Reminded Us Of! (View Pics).