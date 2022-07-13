Jeh Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan have finally 'reunited' in London. As Saba took to Instagram and shared a series of aww-worthy pics of the little munchkin from their UK holidays. The nephew-aunt duo can be seen basking in the sun as they spend some great time in park. FYI, Saifeena and fam are currently vacationing in London. The Rolling Stones Concert: Video of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Attending The Rock Concert In London Goes Viral – WATCH.

Jeh Ali Khan with Saba Pataudi:

