It’s a big day for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan today as their younger son Jeh turned three years old. Be it, friends or family members; everyone took to social media to wish the youngest Pataudi on his birthday. And now, while scrolling the web, we bumped into videos of Kareena, Saif and Jeh arriving at the little munchkin's birthday party. Dressed in a casual look, Jehangir Ali Khan could be seen patiently waiting and posing for the paps. We also get a glimpse of Taimur arriving at the party in school uniform. Check it out! Jehangir Ali Khan Birthday: Soha Ali Khan Drops Adorable Pics of Jeh Baba and Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Little Munchkin’s Cuteness!

Birthday Boy Jeh Ali Khan Poses For Paps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Arrive at Jeh's Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Taimur Ali Khan Arrives for Bro's Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

