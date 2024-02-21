Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jeh, has turned three! The toddler’s parents have organised a joyous gathering with family and friends in attendance. Several pictures and videos of the guests’ arrival have surfaced online. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing with his niece, Samaira. Another video showcases him entering the venue with his daughter, Raha. Sonam Kapoor has also graced Jeh’s birthday celebration with her son, Vayu. The viral videos provide a glimpse into the lively games and decorations, including tattoo face painting and ball in a bucket, arranged for today’s party. Take a look at the family members and friends who have arrived for Jeh’s party. Jeh Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Little Munchkin Poses for Paps While Arriving for the Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Birthday Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor With Samaira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

RK With His Baby Girl Raha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Taimur With His School Pals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Neha Dhupia With Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sonam Kapoor & Her Son Vayu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Randhir Kapoor & Babita Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Amrita Arora With Her Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Kareena Welcoming Adorable Baby Raha To The Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)