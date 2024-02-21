Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son, Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh, turned three on February 21st. On his special day, the little munchkin is receiving heartfelt wishes from his loved ones on social media. Soha Ali Khan, too, took to her Instagram handle to shower birthday love on Jeh Baba as she shared a couple of his cute and playful photos. In these adorable clicks, the birthday boy can be seen bonding with his cousin, Inaaya Naumi. Other sweet photos show Jeh posing with Soha, Kunal Khemu, and his doting parents. Soon after Soha shared Jeh’s cute snaps online, fans could not help but gush over the little boy’s cuteness. While one fan commented, “Cuteness overloaded,” another wrote, “Little champ is so cute.” 'Love You'! Karisma Kapoor Shares Cute Birthday Pic to Wish Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Jeh.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Cute Pics of Little Jeh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

