Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan fondly known as Jeh, celebrated his third birthday today. The parents hosted a cute party for their little one on the evening of February 21. Alongside his parents and elder brother Taimur, the festivities were attended by close family and friends, including Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, Saba Pataudi, and Soha Ali Khan, with daughter Inaya and Samaira Sahn. Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Patudi, took to her Instagram to drop exclusive pictures from Jeh's birthday celebrations. Looking at the birthday pictures, we are sure that Jeh is a Spiderman fan. Dressed in black jeans and a white shirt, Jeh looked absolutely adorable, showcasing a fresh haircut and spreading smiles all around. Jehangir Ali Khan Birthday: Soha Ali Khan Drops Adorable Pics of Jeh Baba and Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Little Munchkin’s Cuteness!.

Check Out Inside Pictures From Jeh’s Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

