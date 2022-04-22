Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur’s most-anticipated movie Jersey has hit the big screens today! The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who originally helmed the Telugu movie with the same title. The sports drama that showcases Shahid as a cricketer and how he decides to revive his cricket career at the age of 36 has been lauded by critics. From the narrative, performances, music and all other technical aspects of this sports drama has been hailed by critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below. Jersey Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor & Pankaj Kapur's Solid Partnership Makes This Predictable Game An Engaging Watch.

Koimoi – Shahid not only gets the father aspect of Arjun right, but he nails the cricketer’s side as well. He plays a lot with his expressions, achieving every mood with perfect ease.

Times Of India – One of the emotional high-points of the film is the camaraderie Pankaj Kapur shares with Shahid and the nuance with which he plays an aging assistant coach. It’s affable and wonderful to see the comfort with which they switch between sharing the father-son vibe and a friendly-banter.

Pinkvilla – Gowtam Tinnanuri uses the first half to establish his character as an underdog with references to his days of glory. While Arjun is down and out, the set up in the film creates curiosity as to what resulted in him giving up on the sport.

India Today – Jersey might revolve around the world of cricket but at the heart of it is a beautiful father-son story. A story of second chances, of keeping the human spirit alive despite the adversities and the sacrifices one makes to manifest his dreams.

