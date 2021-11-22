Jersey is the remake of the Telugu film of the same title that had featured Nani in the lead. Shahid Kapoor has stepped into Nani’s shoes to play the lead in the Hindi version. The film is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the one who had also helmed the original film. The makers have released a brand new poster featuring Shahid and also announced about the trailer release. In the poster, Shahid is seen standing in a cricket stadium and has raised his bat as a gesture of gratitude. The trailer of the film will be out on November 23 at 5.30pm.

Update On Release Of Jersey Trailer:

ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. pic.twitter.com/fbWFUw3GM2 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 22, 2021

