After a long wait, the trailer of Jersey is finally out. Shahid Kapoor has once again taken up a compelling role in the remake of the original Telugu film with the same name, and is looking convincing as ever. Mrunal Thakur, who essays the role of his wife, also adds freshness to the trailer.

The story is about an ex-cricketer, who decides to get back on the field, for his son. How does he do it, what difficulties does he face, and does he succeed is what we will get to see in the film. The film will release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)