Old charm in a new bottle? It might sound that way, but Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming project is anything but conventional. According to Pinkvilla, their latest collaboration is set to redefine the action thriller genre. Produced by Siddharth Anand under his Marflix banner for Netflix, this fresh take on the classic formula promises to be a captivating addition to the digital landscape. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film, titled Jewel Thief, has already sparked excitement among fans eager to witness Khan and Ahlawat's dynamic performances. Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand Reunite After 16 Years for Pathaan Director's Next Production for Netflix - Reports.

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Upcoming Project Title Jewel Thief:

