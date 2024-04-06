Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand have previously collaborated for films Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. The duo will now be joining hands for a brand new project named Jewel Thief, leaving fans excited. Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand were clicked together outside the Marflix Pictures office on Saturday, April 6. In a video going viral on social media, Siddharth and Saif could be seen happily walking towards the media persons and hugging each other as they happily posed for pictures. According to the latest reports, Siddharth Anand will be producing Saif's film under the banner of Marflix Productions. The upcoming film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. Old Clip of Taimur Ali Khan Calling Rajeev Masand 'Bison' During Saif Ali Khan's Video Interview With Former Joruno Goes Viral - WATCH.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

