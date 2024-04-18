Indian Idol Season 10 winner Salman Ali and Amit Mishra's latest musical collaboration "Jogi" captivates audiences with its enchanting blend of traditional melody and Sufi folk magic. The track casts a spell on listeners, drawing them into a realm where timeless harmonies intertwine with the mystical allure of Sufi traditions. The lyrics are composed by Seepi Jha and the song is composed by Raaj Aashoo. Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Plays Diplomat Accused of Selling National Secrets in the Upcoming Patriotic Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Jogi:

