The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor-starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo is finally out and it looks entertaining. The 2.56 minute video takes us through a roller-coaster of emotions and shows two couples from different generations, entangled with issues about marriage. There's also lot of humour. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the flick releases at the theatres on June 24. Jugjugg Jeeyo: Ahead Of Trailer Launch, Makers Release A New Poster Featuring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani And They Look All Happy.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)