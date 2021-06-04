The Delhi High Court has dismissed the lawsuit that was filed by Bollywood actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla against setting up 5G wireless networks in India. The court has also charged a fine of Rs 20 lakhs and stated that the suit appeared to be for publicity.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi High Court in its order said it appears that the suit was for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created disruption — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

