Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram chose Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh for their honeymoon retreat. In a joint collaboration post, the couple shared a video providing a glimpse into their jungle escapade, showcasing moments from romantic dinners to thrilling jungle safaris. The Bollywood actor and his wifey appeared to thoroughly enjoy their time together amidst the lush greenery of the park. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Exude Couple Goals in Latest Insta Pic!

‘Jungle Mein Mangal’ For Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram

