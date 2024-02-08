Satish Kaushik's film Kaagaz was a hidden gem when it debuted in 2021, gaining traction on the internet. Now, its sequel, which the late filmmaker had completed before his passing, is in the works. Anupam Kher, in anticipation of the release of the movie's trailer, expressed his admiration for Satish Kaushik, acknowledging the dedication he poured into the project. Anupam assured that despite the director's absence, they would ensure the film's brilliance is recognised worldwide. The trailer for Kaagaz 2 is set to premiere on February 9, 2024. Kaagaz Clocks 2 Years: Director Satish Kaushik Is Ready To Bring Kaagaz 2, Says ‘ I Am Ready To Narrate Another Story’.

