The trailer for Kaagaz 2 reveals Satish Kaushik in a poignant portrayal as a grieving father seeking justice for his daughter's demise in a political deadlock. Anupam Kher shines as the determined lawyer, while Darshan Kumaar plays his son. Neena Gupta depicts the motherly role, and Smriti Kalra portrays Kaushik's wife. Directed by VK Prakash, the film promises a compelling narrative of resilience and redemption. Kaagaz 2 hits theatres on March 1, offering audiences a riveting tale of perseverance in the face of adversity. Kaagaz 2: Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note for Late Actor Satish Kaushik Ahead of the Release of His Final Film; Check Poster!

Kaagaz 2 Trailer

