The preview of Kadak Singh, starring Pankaj Tripathi as the lead character, was revealed on the opening day of the 54th International Film Festival of India. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev, the film promises an enthralling storyline delving into the complexities of identity. The film focus on AK Shrivastav, played by Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes, dealing with retrograde amnesia. He encounters four conflicting narratives that force him to question reality. This film will be releasing on December 8 on ZEE5. Kadak Singh Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Takes On a Riveting Role in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Film Unraveling a Tale of Retrograde Amnesia and Financial Intrigue (Watch Video).

