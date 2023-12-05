Actress Kalki Koechlin mentioned that she deleted her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account on December 5 to distance herself from hate and disinformation amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. Kalki shared a screenshot on her Instagram account just before removing the app from her phone. Explaining her reason for deleting X, Kalki wrote, 'Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the endless scrolling, the feeling of helplessness.' Made in Heaven Actress Kalki Koechlin Reveals How She Dealt With ‘Dating Rumours’ Post-Divorce With Anurag Kashyap.

Kalki Koechlin Quits X, Shares Pic On Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

