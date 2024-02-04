Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent film, 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, has garnered praise. During a celebration of its success, Vidhu shared that his wife, film critic Anupama Chopra, suggested releasing it on OTT, citing low cinema turnout. Kangana Ranaut, on her platform X (formerly Twitter), labelled Anupama 'deeply jealous,' accusing her of being xenophobic and envious of younger, intelligent women. Kangana asserted Anupama's insecurity towards her husband, Vidhu, whose success she allegedly exploits for personal gain in the film industry, aligning with gossip circles against genuine talent and quality films. Kangana Ranaut Applauds PM Modi’s Extraordinary Intensity, Says ‘His Eyes Are Sharper Than a Blazing Sword’ (View Post).

Check Kangana's X Post

Vidhu sir’s wife @anupamachopra is a disgrace in the name of film journalist, she is not only xenophobic but also deeply jealous and insecure of younger and intelligent women, no wonder she is jealous of her own husband, on whose name and wealth she built her website and other… pic.twitter.com/u6SchlUehk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2024

