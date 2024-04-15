Kangana Ranaut recently had the opportunity to meet the Dalai Lama and she took to Instagram to share her experience, posting two pictures from their encounter. In her post, she expressed her gratitude for the meeting and described it as one of the most memorable moments of her life. Dalai Lama shared his admiration for Himachal Pradesh and his love for India during their interaction. Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Proud Hindu' After Getting Accused of Eating Beef, BJP Candidate Denies Allegations.

Kangana Ranaut Meets Dalai Lama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

